Financial Institutions: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 2440.00% over the past year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $37,857,000 up by 14.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $36,590,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $32.43

52-week low: $13.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.71%

Company Profile

Financial Institutions Inc operates as a financial holding company, engages in the provision of a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in Western and Central New York. It operates through the following segments: The Banking segment which includes all of the company's retail and commercial banking operations and All Other includes the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that provides a broad range of insurance services to both personal and business clients.