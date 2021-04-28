Recap: O'Reilly Automotive Q1 Earnings

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) moved higher by in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 77.83% year over year to $7.06, which beat the estimate of $5.47.

Revenue of $3,091,000,000 up by 24.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,860,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $24.75 and $24.95.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $11,800,000,000 and $12,100,000,000.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $539.82

52-week low: $373.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.97%

Company Profile

O'Reilly is one of the largest sellers of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories, serving professional and DIY customers (41% and 59% of 2020 sales, respectively). The company sells branded as well as own-label products, with the latter category comprising nearly half of sales. O'Reilly had 5,616 stores as of the end of 2020, spread across 47 U.S. states and including 22 stores in Mexico. The firm serves professional and DIY customers through its store network, and also boasts approximately 765 sales personnel targeting commercial buyers.