OPKO Health: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 5:28pm   Comments
Shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 155.56% over the past year to $0.05, which were in line with the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $545,200,000 rose by 157.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $498,460,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

OPKO Health hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c2fhv5z7

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $6.47

Company's 52-week low was at $1.91

Price action over last quarter: down 11.64%

Company Description

Opko Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. Opko's diagnostics business includes a core genetic testing operation. It has a development and commercial supply pharmaceutical company, as well as a global supply-chain operation and holding company in Ireland. Opko also owns a specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel. The company's bio-reference testing business consists of routine testing and esoteric testing. Routine tests measure various health parameters, such as the functions of the heart, kidney, liver, thyroid, and other organs.

 

