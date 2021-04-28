Recap: Oceaneering International Q1 Earnings

Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 25.00% year over year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $437,553,000 declined by 18.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $430,930,000.

Outlook

Oceaneering International Narrows FY 2021 Adj EBITDA Guidance To $180M-$210M Range

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $15.40

52-week low: $3.31

Price action over last quarter: down 0.35%

Company Description

Oceaneering International Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products for the oil and gas industry. The majority of Oceaneering's products are produced for offshore oil and gas market participants. The company operates in five reportable segments Subsea Robotics; Manufactured Products; Offshore Projects Group; Integrity Management & Digital Solutions; and Aerospace and Defense Technologies. Its business segments are contained within two businesses - services and products provided primarily to the oil and gas industry, and to a lesser extent, the offshore renewables and mobility solutions industries (Energy Services and Products) and services and products provided to non-energy industries (Aerospace and Defense Technologies).