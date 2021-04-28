Recap: Ingevity Q1 Earnings

Shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 13.39% year over year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $1.03.

Revenue of $320,300,000 rose by 11.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $291,820,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,275,000,000 and $1,325,000,000.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $79.68

52-week low: $39.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.75%

Company Profile

Ingevity Corp is a chemical manufacturer based in the United States. It conducts its operations through two segments, namely Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The bulk of its revenue is generated by the Performance Chemicals segment which deals with the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals which find their use in a range of processes such as asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, and publication inks. The Performance Materials segment, on the other hand, focusses on automotive carbon products used in automobiles. The Company sells its products worldwide, with special emphasis on North America.