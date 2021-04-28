Recap: United Rentals Q1 Earnings

Shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) fell 1.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 2.99% year over year to $3.45, which beat the estimate of $3.07.

Revenue of $2,057,000,000 declined by 3.20% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,000,000,000.

Outlook

United Rentals Sees FY21 Revs $9.05B-$9.45B Vs $8.88B Est

United Rentals Sees FY21 Adj. EBITDA $4.1B-$4.3B

Technicals

52-week high: $341.00

Company's 52-week low was at $105.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.20%

Company Profile

United Rentals Inc is an equipment rental company. The company's operating segment includes General rentals and Trench, power and fluid solutions. Its General rentals are subdivided into General construction and industrial equipment; Aerial work platforms and General tools and light equipment. The Trench, power and fluid solutions are subdivided into Power and HVAC equipment; Trench safety equipment, and Fluid solutions equipment. It generates maximum revenue from the General construction and industrial equipment from the General rentals segment. The General construction and industrial equipment include such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment.