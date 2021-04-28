Recap: Hologic Q2 Earnings
Shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 354.39% year over year to $2.59, which missed the estimate of $2.61.
Revenue of $1,538,000,000 higher by 103.41% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,540,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Q3 EPS expected to be between $1.00 and $1.15.
Q3 revenue expected between $1,000,000,000 and $1,070,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 28, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://events.globalmeet.com/Public/ClickToJoin/ZW5jPUdoMTlUeDlHZHhoVTB0TFNOUWNrK2RzaHl1NW5jVGVodEtGUTJ0WFZJNjRqaDM0NkNzNlZCZz09
Technicals
52-week high: $85.00
52-week low: $47.51
Price action over last quarter: down 12.77%
Company Overview
Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in five segments: breast health (44% of sales), diagnostics (39%) surgical (14%), and skeletal health (3%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (74%), followed by Europe (12%), Asia (9%), and other international markets (5%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.
