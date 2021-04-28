 Skip to main content

Recap: Molina Healthcare Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 4:46pm   Comments
Shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 47.02% year over year to $4.44, which beat the estimate of $3.64.

Revenue of $6,522,000,000 rose by 43.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,070,000,000.

Outlook

Molina Healthcare Sees FY 2021 Revs Over $24B; Sees Total Revenue More Than $25B

Molina Healthcare Sees FY 2021 Adj EPS At Least $13 Vs $13 Est

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $257.68

52-week low: $151.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.30%

Company Profile

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). In addition to its Health Plans segment, Molina has a Medicaid Solutions segment that provides solutions to U.S. state governments for their Medicaid management information systems. Molina's Medicaid plans receive revenue on a per-member per-month basis from state government agencies, and its Medicare Advantage plans receive revenue from managed care plans that contract with the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare (CMS). Molina also provides plans through health insurance exchanges.

 

