Recap: Apple Q2 Earnings

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 45.10% over the past year to $1.40, which beat the estimate of $0.99.

Revenue of $89,584,000,000 higher by 53.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $77,350,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Apple hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $145.09

Company's 52-week low was at $69.55

Price action over last quarter: down 1.67%

Company Description

Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smartphones (iPhone), tablets (iPad), PCs (Mac), smartwatches (Apple Watch), and TV boxes (Apple TV), among others. The iPhone makes up the majority of Apple's total revenue. In addition, Apple offers its customers a variety of services such as Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Care, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Card, and Apple Pay, among others. Apple's products run internally developed software and semiconductors, and the firm is well known for its integration of hardware, software and services. Apple's products are distributed online as well as through company-owned stores and third-party retailers. The company generates roughly 40% of its revenue from the Americas, with the remainder earned internationally.