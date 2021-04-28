 Skip to main content

Recap: GrubHub Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 4:36pm   Comments
Shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 0.00% year over year to ($0.56), which missed the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $550,592,000 up by 51.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $522,260,000.

Outlook

GrubHub hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

GrubHub hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $85.53

Company's 52-week low was at $42.82

Price action over last quarter: down 2.46%

Company Profile

Founded in 2004, Grubhub provides an online takeout food platform for diners and restaurants. The firm generates revenue by charging restaurants a commission based on each order amount. It also charges consumers a delivery fee for orders where the firm handles the delivery. Grubhub has over 50,000 restaurant partners.

 

