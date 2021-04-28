Recap: Qualcomm Q2 Earnings

Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 115.91% over the past year to $1.90, which beat the estimate of $1.67.

Revenue of $7,925,000,000 up by 52.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,620,000,000.

Guidance

Q3 EPS expected to be between $1.55 and $1.75.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $7,100,000,000 and $7,900,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/qcom/mediaframe/44369/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $167.94

Company's 52-week low was at $74.09

Price action over last quarter: down 2.31%

Company Description

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and also designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G and 4G networks. The firm is a leader in 5G network technology as well. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors.