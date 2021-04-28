Recap: Brookline Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 254.55% year over year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $69,109,000 higher by 11.99% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $69,230,000.

Outlook

Brookline Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Brookline Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $16.44

52-week low: $8.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.39%

Company Description

Brookline Bancorp Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company. Brookline is a commercially-focused financial institution with approximately 51 full-service banking offices throughout greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. It offers commercial, business and retail banking services, including a full complement of cash management products, online banking services, consumer and residential loans.