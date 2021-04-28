Recap: PRA Health Sciences Q1 Earnings

Shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) fell after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 28.57% year over year to $1.35, which beat the estimate of $1.34.

Revenue of $933,775,000 higher by 19.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $860,060,000.

Outlook

PRA Health Sciences hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

PRA Health Sciences hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $167.41

Company's 52-week low was at $85.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.43%

Company Description

PRA Health Sciences is a global contract research organization that provides drug development and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. Its services run from early- to late-stage clinical trial outsourcing with varying levels of support, including one-off specialized staffing services to strategic partnerships where PRA handles nearly all aspects of the trial. In 2017, PRA acquired Symphony Health, a healthcare data and analytics provider. PRA's competitor, Icon, announced it will acquire PRA for $12 billion, which is scheduled to close in third-quarter 2021.