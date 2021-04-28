A Preview Of Cryolife's Earnings

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Cryolife's per-share loss will be near $0.09 on sales of $62.98 million, according to Wall Street analysts. In the same quarter last year, Cryolife reported EPS of $0.08 on revenue of $66.43 million.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 12.5%. Revenue would be down 5.19% from the year-ago period. Cryolife's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.08 -0.14 0.02 EPS Actual 0.20 0.13 -0.02 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 66.53 M 59.24 M 50.47 M 66.42 M Revenue Actual 67.90 M 65.13 M 53.77 M 66.43 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Cryolife are up 4.59%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cryolife is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.