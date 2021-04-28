Silicon Laboratories: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) moved higher by 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 31.88% over the past year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $255,505,000 higher by 18.91% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $242,110,000.

Outlook

Silicon Laboratories hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=tlVdUT50

Technicals

52-week high: $163.43

Company's 52-week low was at $88.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.03%

Company Description

Silicon Laboratories Inc develops semiconductors, software, and system solutions for the "Internet of Things," Internet infrastructure, industrial control, consumer, and automotive markets. The company operates through one segment, mixed-signal analog intensive products, consisting of diverse product areas, which the company groups into four categories: Internet of Things, broadcast, infrastructure and access. The Internet of Things category is the largest contributor to the company's total revenue. Geographically, the company mainly operates in the United States and China, with the U.S. the largest source of revenue.