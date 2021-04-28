Moody's: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Moody's (NYSE:MCO) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 48.72% year over year to $4.06, which beat the estimate of $2.82.

Revenue of $1,600,000,000 rose by 24.03% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,430,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $11.00 and $11.30.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.moodys.com%2F&eventid=3079700&sessionid=1&key=C45AC3E014697E9662172DD311EFA671®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $329.04

Company's 52-week low was at $235.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.43%

Company Profile

Moody's (along with S&P Ratings) is a leading provider of credit ratings on fixed income securities. Moody's ratings segment, known as Moody's Investors Service or MIS, includes corporates, structured finance, financial institutions, and public finance ratings. MIS represents a majority of the firm's revenue and profits. Moody's other segment is Moody's Analytics and consists of Research, Data, and Analytics or RD&A and Enterprise Risk Solutions or ERS. RD&A's products include credit research, quantitative credit scores, economic research, business intelligence, know your customer (KYC) tools, commercial real estate data and analytical tools, and training services. ERS includes risk management software solutions to financial institutions.