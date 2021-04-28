 Skip to main content

Recap: Teva Pharmaceutical Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) rose 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 17.11% year over year to $0.63, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $3,982,000,000 decreased by 8.61% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,020,000,000.

Guidance

Teva sees FY21 EPS of $2.50-$2.70.

The company expects FY21 sales of $16.4B-$16.8B.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=1E4A633D-94C3-45EB-B248-581F5998C60B%26LangLocaleID=1033

Price Action

52-week high: $13.30

52-week low: $8.44

Price action over last quarter: down 7.43%

Company Description

Headquartered in Israel, Teva Pharmaceutical is the largest generic drug manufacturer in the world. The company was formed in 1901 and has a portfolio of more than 3,500 medicines--roughly 1 out of 9 generic prescriptions in the U.S. is filled with a Teva product. The company also develops branded pharmaceuticals in the central nervous system, oncology, and respiratory categories. Teva's generic drug sales represent slightly over half of total revenue, with branded drug and distribution revenue making up the balance. Teva is an aggressive filer to bring generic drugs to market when brand patents expire and has the most generic products pending Food and Drug Administration approval.

 

