Brinker International: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 39.06% year over year to $0.78, which were in line with the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $828,400,000 declined by 3.67% year over year, which missed the estimate of $836,990,000.

Outlook

Q4 EPS expected between $1.55 and $1.70.

Q4 revenue expected between $950,000,000 and $1,000,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t9ogpoca

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $78.33

52-week low: $15.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.11%

Company Description

Brinker International Inc operates casual dining restaurants under the brand's Chili Grill and Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy (Maggiano's). Chili's falls in the Bar and Grill category of casual dining. Its menu features Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex favorites including signature items such as slow-smoked baby back ribs, craft burgers, fajitas, and famous bottomless chips and salsa paired with tableside guacamole. Maggiano's is an Italian restaurant brand with a full lunch and dinner menu offering chef-prepared, such as appetizers, chicken, seafood, veal and prime steaks, and desserts. The company generates maximum revenue from Chili's segment.