Recap: SunCoke Energy Q1 Earnings

Shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 300.00% over the past year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $359,900,000 declined by 5.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $308,400,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.suncoke.com%2F&eventid=3081180&sessionid=1&key=C4E1788735E3730D0D8E4BE82A2801BE®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $7.70

52-week low: $2.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.85%

Company Overview

SunCoke Energy Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.