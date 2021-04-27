C.H. Robinson Worldwide: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 124.56% year over year to $1.28, which beat the estimate of $0.98.

Revenue of $4,804,000,000 up by 26.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,390,000,000.

Outlook

C.H. Robinson Worldwide hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.chrobinson.com%2F&eventid=3081276&sessionid=1&key=50100D18D2C7775E0C572517424905D5®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $106.75

Company's 52-week low was at $68.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.53%

Company Description

C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (63% of 2020 net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal. Additionally, the firm also operates a large air and ocean forwarding division (24%), which has grown organically and via acquisition, and a legacy produce-sourcing operation (8%). The remainder of net revenue reflects transportation management services and the firm's European truck brokerage operations.