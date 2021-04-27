Recap: Rexnord Q4 Earnings

Shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 14.55% over the past year to $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $526,100,000 declined by 3.82% year over year, which missed the estimate of $532,460,000.

Outlook

Rexnord hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Rexnord hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $51.54

Company's 52-week low was at $23.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.81%

Company Profile

Rexnord Corp is a U.S. based company that primarily operates through two segments. Its Process and motion control segment designs, manufactures, and distributes specified mechanical components that are used in complex systems, as well as providing related services. This segment's customers come from food and beverage, aerospace, mining, energy and power generation, and other industries. The Water management segment manufactures and markets products that can help enhance water quality and conservation. This segment's target customers primarily include nonresidential buildings and water and wastewater treatment infrastructures. The company generates most of its revenue from American and European markets.