Recap: Hanmi Financial Q1 Earnings

Shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 575.00% year over year to $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $55,809,000 higher by 11.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $54,520,000.

Looking Ahead

Hanmi Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.hanmi.com/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/7617/q1-earnings-conference-call

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $21.86

Company's 52-week low was at $7.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 59.84%

Company Description

Hanmi Financial Corp is a Los Angeles-based bank that caters to Korean-Americans. The bank mainly focuses on small businesses and commercial and real estate loans. Hanmi also offers trade-finance products. The bank has several lending offices outside California and plans to expand outside the state mainly through acquisitions. The Bank's revenues are derived primarily from interest and fees on loans, interest, and dividends on the securities portfolio, and service charges on deposit accounts.