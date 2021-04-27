Recap: CyberOptics Q1 Earnings

Shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 72.73% over the past year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $17,732,000 rose by 7.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $16,950,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://streaming.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1451707&tp_key=b916d0c5e9

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $43.48

Company's 52-week low was at $20.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.90%

Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp is a developer and manufacturer of sensing technology solutions. The company's products and services are used in the surface mount technology, semiconductor and three-dimensional scanning solutions and services markets. The majority of its products are developed and sold for use in SMT electronic circuit board assembly. The company develops, manufactures and sells non-contact sensors and systems for process control and inspection, and general-purpose metrology. The company's product offerings are sold to original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers.