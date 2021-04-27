South Plains Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 115.79% year over year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $56,044,000 higher by 14.20% year over year, which beat the estimate of $50,630,000.

Guidance

South Plains Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

South Plains Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3tr8f8zy

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $25.08

52-week low: $11.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.90%

Company Profile

South Plains Financial Inc operates as a bank holding company. The company provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust, and mortgage services. The company has two reportable segments: banking and insurance. The majority of the revenue is generated from the banking segment.