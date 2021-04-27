Recap: Starbucks Q2 Earnings

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 93.75% over the past year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.53.

Revenue of $6,668,000,000 higher by 11.21% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $6,820,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Starbucks Sees FY21 Revenue $28.5B-$29.3B Vs $28.61B Est

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/sbux/mediaframe/38937/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $118.98

Company's 52-week low was at $70.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.60%

Company Overview

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating 32,900 stores across 83 countries as of December 2020. The firm operates in three segments: the Americas, international markets, and through retail channels via channel development. Starbucks primarily generates revenue from company-operated stores, with additional sales coming from royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, fresh coffee, and single-serve coffee products.