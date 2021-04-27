Is Amazon Stock A Buy Ahead Of Its Earnings Report Thursday?

Regardless of how the reopening plays out, retail e-commerce is not going away, Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report."

Retail e-commerce had a $4 trillion TAM in 2019 and is expected to reach $7 trillion by 2027, Link said.

She told CNBC that she likes Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) ahead of its earnings report.

Earnings Preview: Amazon is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday. Average analyst estimates are expecting earnings-per-share of $9.62 and revenue of $104.65 billion.

Fast Money host Scott Wapner revealed that Bank of America reiterated its Buy rating and $4,150 price target for Amazon ahead of earnings, citing an expectation for a strong first-quarter benefitting from stimulus. Bank of America did note that the reopening adds uncertainty for the second-quarter, Wapner said.

From a risk-reward perspective, expectations seem to be low, Link said, adding that she likes the setup heading into earnings and that a 25-30% growth for Amazon Web Services is very respectable.

If the stock is weak after its report, Link said she will look at adding to her position.

Price Action: Amazon was up 0.25% at $3,417.43 at last check Tuesday afternoon.

(Photo courtesy of Amazon)