Earnings Preview for Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, April 28. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Antero Midstream's Q1 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.2 and sales around $220.92 million. Antero Midstream reported a profit of $0.23 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $243.71 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 13.04%. Sales would be down 9.35% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.21 0.22 0.22 EPS Actual 0.21 0.25 0.22 0.23 Revenue Estimate 197.56 M 210.50 M 215.08 M 239.49 M Revenue Actual 203.86 M 233.41 M 219.74 M 243.71 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Antero Midstream are up 99.11%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Antero Midstream is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.