Earnings Preview: Ford Motor

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, April 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Ford Motor modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.21 on revenue of $32.23 billion. In the same quarter last year, Ford Motor reported a loss per share of $0.23 on revenue of $31.34 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 191.3%. Sales would be have grown 2.84% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.07 0.16 -1.17 -0.12 EPS Actual 0.34 0.65 -0.35 -0.23 Revenue Estimate 33.89 B 32.86 B 15.95 B 32.54 B Revenue Actual 33.22 B 34.71 B 16.62 B 31.34 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor were trading at $12.28 as of April 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 134.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ford Motor is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.