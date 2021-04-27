Preview: Facebook's Earnings

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, April 28. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Facebook's Q1 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.37 and sales around $23.67 billion. In the same quarter last year, Facebook reported earnings per share of $1.71 on revenue of $17.74 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 38.6% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 33.45% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 3.22 1.91 1.39 1.74 EPS Actual 3.88 2.40 1.80 1.71 Revenue Estimate 26.43 B 19.82 B 17.40 B 17.48 B Revenue Actual 28.07 B 21.47 B 18.69 B 17.74 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Facebook were trading at $303.04 as of April 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Facebook is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.