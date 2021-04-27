Recap: Hubbell Q1 Earnings

Shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 4.88% year over year to $1.72, which beat the estimate of $1.65.

Revenue of $1,078,000,000 decreased by 1.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,070,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.20 and $8.60.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,521,000,000 and $4,605,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/csuyhvao

Technicals

52-week high: $196.05

Company's 52-week low was at $105.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.00%

Company Description

Hubbell is a diversified conglomerate industrial company that mostly competes in the electrical components market. Its products and services serve vital portions of the U.S. electrical supply chain, including transmission and distribution as well as the commercial, industrial, and residential end markets. The company organizes its business into two segments--electrical and power systems. The consolidated business sells about two thirds of its products via distributors, with the remainder sold via direct sales to utilities and contractors. The 2018 acquisition of Aclara, folded into the utility solutions segment, brought Hubbell a portfolio of smart meters and communication sensors that serves electrical, water, and gas utilities.