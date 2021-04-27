 Skip to main content

Recap: Eli Lilly Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) fell 5.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 6.86% year over year to $1.87, which missed the estimate of $2.14.

Revenue of $6,805,600,000 higher by 16.14% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $7,020,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.80 and $8.00.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $26,600,000,000 and $27,600,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/33jpbzig

Price Action

52-week high: $218.00

52-week low: $129.21

Price action over last quarter: down 12.62%

Company Description

Eli Lilly is a drug company with a focus on neuroscience, endocrinology, oncology, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Alimta and Verzenio for cancer; Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

 

