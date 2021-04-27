 Skip to main content

Recap: United Parcel Service Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) moved higher by 8.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 140.87% year over year to $2.77, which beat the estimate of $1.72.

Revenue of $22,908,000,000 higher by 27.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $20,490,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

United Parcel Service hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/onskqpvv

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $181.19

52-week low: $88.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.19%

Company Profile

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic U.S. package operations generate 61% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Less-than-truckload shipping, air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remaining 19%.

 

