Recap: 3M Q1 Earnings

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 28.24% over the past year to $2.77, which beat the estimate of $2.29.

Revenue of $8,851,000,000 rose by 9.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,470,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $9.20 and $9.70.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $33,793,000,000 and $34,759,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://3mtv.mmm.com/public/QwikCast/QwikCastEvent?eventKey=1a52fa53-eab7-496c-9877-82bf0a5cec7a

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $203.16

Company's 52-week low was at $131.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.39%

Company Description

3M is a multinational conglomerate that has operated since 1902 when it was known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing. The company is well-known for its research and development laboratory, and the firm leverages its science and technology across multiple product categories. As of 2020, 3M is organized into four business segments: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, and consumer. Nearly 50% of the company's revenue comes from outside the Americas, with the safety and industrial segment constituting a plurality of the firm's net sales. Many of the company's 60,000-plus products touch and concern a variety of consumers and end markets.