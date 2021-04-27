 Skip to main content

Sensata Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 62.26% over the past year to $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $942,528,000 higher by 21.73% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $890,360,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.20 and $3.50.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,685,000,000 and $3,825,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.sensata.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $64.80

Company's 52-week low was at $31.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.43%

Company Profile

Sensata Technologies is a leading supplier of sensors for transportation and industrial applications. Sensata sells a bevy of pressure, temperature, force, and position sensors into the automotive, heavy vehicle, industrial, heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC), and aerospace markets. The majority of the firm's revenue comes from the automotive market, where it holds the largest market share for tire pressure monitoring systems.

 

