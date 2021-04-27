Graphic Packaging: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 25.81% year over year to $0.23, which missed the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $1,649,000,000 higher by 3.13% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,660,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Graphic Packaging Holding hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.graphicpkg.com%2F&eventid=3081365&sessionid=1&key=5BAD5F256B18FF9FA914CBE22D69B084®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $18.88

Company's 52-week low was at $12.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.20%

Company Overview

Graphic Packaging Holding Co is a holding company that manufactures and sells a variety of paper-based consumer packaging products through its subsidiaries. The company's two primary functions include the sale of paperboard packaging and the operation of paperboard mills. The paperboard packaging business includes packaging for beverages, including beer and soft drinks as well as food, including cereal, frozen foods, and pet foods. The firm also sells paperboard packaging for household products, including dishwasher and laundry detergent and personal care products. Graphic Packaging operates papermills that sell laminated and coated packaging products to third parties. The majority of revenue comes from the Americas.