 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Asbury Automotive Group Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) moved higher by 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 160.00% year over year to $4.68, which beat the estimate of $3.62.

Revenue of $2,193,000,000 rose by 36.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,060,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Asbury Automotive Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Asbury Automotive Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7atz2pgg

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $216.88

52-week low: $54.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.99%

Company Overview

Asbury Automotive Group is a regional collection of automobile dealerships that went public in March 2002. The company operates over 90 stores with associated parts and service departments and 25 collision centers. About 80% of new-vehicle revenue is from luxury and import brands. Asbury also offers third-party financing and insurance products. Asbury operates in 9 states (mostly Texas and the Southeast), and the company entered Colorado in 2019. Its store brands include David McDavid and Park Place in Texas, Plaza in Missouri, and Nalley and Crown in the southeastern U.S. Asbury generated $7.1 billion of revenue in 2020 and is based in the Atlanta area.

 

Related Articles (ABG)

Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
Earnings Outlook for Asbury Automotive Group
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com