7 Stocks To Watch For April 27, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $17.52 billion before the opening bell. GE shares gained 0.2% to close at $13.57 on Monday.
- Analysts are expecting Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to have earned $15.82 per share on revenue of $51.70 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. Alphabet shares rose 0.1% to $2,312.50 in pre-market trading.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its first quarter. Production was 180,338 vehicles in the first quarter, up 76% year-over-year, while deliveries climbed 109% year-over-year to 184,877. Tesla shares fell 2.5% to $720.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $8.47 billion before the opening bell. 3M shares rose 0.2% to $200.00 in pre-market trading.
- Before the markets open, United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $20.49 billion. UPS shares fell 0.2% to $175.40 in after-hours trading.
- LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) disclosed that Woven Planet, a subsidiary of Toyota, will acquire its self-driving car division. Lyft shares gained 2.3% to $64.50 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Visa Inc (NYSE: V) to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion after the closing bell. Visa shares rose 0.1% to $230.45 in pre-market trading.
