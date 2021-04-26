Northrim BanCorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) fell 1.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1112.50% year over year to $1.94, which beat the estimate of $1.40.

Revenue of $19,493,000 higher by 24.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $18,500,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Northrim BanCorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $48.19

Company's 52-week low was at $18.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.04%

Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp Inc is a bank holding company. The company operates in two segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It generates maximum revenue from the Community Banking segment. The company offers to spend and save products such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, debit cards, cash back rewards, and credit cards. It also includes loans and credit lines, and mortgage loans, investment, and plan products.