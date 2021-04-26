Cathay General: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) decreased 1.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 55.93% year over year to $0.92, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $151,818,000 higher by 3.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $151,590,000.

Outlook

Cathay General hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 26, 2021

Time: 06:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com/cathay-general/stockholder-information

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $45.19

52-week low: $20.59

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.25%

Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a regional bank primarily serving the Chinese-American community. With more than 45 branches and three international representative offices, the bank provides traditional loan and deposit products, as well as international trade-related services to individuals and small to midsize businesses. The Bank accepts checking, savings, and time deposits, and makes commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other instalment and term loans. The Bank also provides letters of credit, safe deposit, Social Security payment deposit, bank-by-mail, Internet banking services, and other customary banking services.