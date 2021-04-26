Recap: Heidrick & Struggles Intl Q1 Earnings
Shares of Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) moved higher by 14% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 95.45% over the past year to $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.53.
Revenue of $193,656,000 higher by 12.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $163,770,000.
Looking Ahead
Q2 revenue expected to be between $215,000,000 and $225,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 26, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wu89w7gg
Technicals
52-week high: $39.57
Company's 52-week low was at $18.08
Price action over last quarter: Up 18.85%
Company Overview
Heidrick & Struggles International Inc is a leadership advisory firm providing executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company's operating segment includes the Americas; Europe; the Asia Pacific and Heidrick Consulting. It generates maximum revenue from the Americas.
