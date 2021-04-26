 Skip to main content

NXP Semiconductors: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 4:26pm   Comments
Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 65.00% over the past year to $2.31, which beat the estimate of $2.21.

Revenue of $2,567,000,000 rose by 27.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,560,000,000.

Looking Ahead

NXP Semiconductors hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $2,500,000,000 and $2,640,000,000.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $216.43

Company's 52-week low was at $87.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.13%

Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors is a leading supplier of high-performance mixed-signal products. The firm acquired Freescale Semiconductor in 2015 and now has significant market share in the automotive market, where it supplies microcontrollers and analog chips into automotive clusters, powertrains, infotainment systems, and radars. NXP Semiconductors also serves industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communications infrastructure.

 

