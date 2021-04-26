 Skip to main content

Preview: Amgen's Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 11:49am
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, April 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Amgen reporting earnings of $4.05 per share on sales of $6.25 billion. In the same quarter last year, Amgen announced EPS of $4.17 on revenue of $6.16 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 2.88%. Revenue would be have grown 1.44% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020
EPS Estimate 3.39 3.80 3.84 3.76
EPS Actual 3.81 4.37 4.25 4.17
Revenue Estimate 6.58 B 6.35 B 6.18 B 5.98 B
Revenue Actual 6.63 B 6.42 B 6.21 B 6.16 B

eps graph

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Amgen is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.

 

