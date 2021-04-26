Recap: New York Community Q1 Earnings

Shares of New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 45.00% year over year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $317,659,000 up by 29.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $309,420,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

New York Community hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $13.23

Company's 52-week low was at $7.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.04%

Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp Inc is a US-based multi-bank holding company. The group operates in the business division of Banking operations which relates to the provision of services of the loan and deposit products and other financial services to the consumers and businesses. The company is also a producer of multi-family loans in New York City, with an emphasis on non-luxury residential apartment buildings with rent-regulated units that feature below-market rents. The group also offers online banking, mobile banking, and banking by phone services.