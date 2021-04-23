Earnings Preview: Helix Energy Solutions Gr

Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, April 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Helix Energy Solutions Gr EPS will likely be near $0.06 while revenue will be around $164.29 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Helix Energy Solutions Gr reported a loss per share of $0.04 on revenue of $181.02 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be down 50.0%. Sales would be down 9.24% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 0.01 -0.01 -0.14 EPS Actual 0.03 0.16 0.04 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 152.10 M 179.65 M 175.26 M 158.90 M Revenue Actual 159.90 M 193.49 M 199.15 M 181.02 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Gr were trading at $4.38 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 176.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Helix Energy Solutions Gr is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.