SBA Communications's Earnings: A Preview

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, April 26. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to SBA Communications's Q1 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

SBA Communications EPS will likely be near $0.33 while revenue will be around $539.26 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, SBA Communications reported earnings per share of $0.38 on sales of $517.07 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be down 13.16%. Sales would be have grown 4.29% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.46 0.3 0.40 EPS Actual 0.94 0.20 0.2 0.38 Revenue Estimate 528.96 M 516.04 M 501.81 M 513.61 M Revenue Actual 535.90 M 522.94 M 507.23 M 517.07 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of SBA Communications have declined 4.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. SBA Communications is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.