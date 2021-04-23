A Preview Of Lennox International's Earnings

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, April 26. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Lennox International modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $788.00 million. Lennox International earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.56 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $723.80 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be up 130.36%. Sales would be have grown 8.87% from the same quarter last year. Lennox International's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 2.65 3.15 2.52 1.11 EPS Actual 2.89 3.53 2.97 0.56 Revenue Estimate 884.80 M 994.45 M 877.27 M 766.96 M Revenue Actual 914.00 M 1.05 B 941.30 M 723.80 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Lennox International were trading at $335.03 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 81.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Lennox International is scheduled to hold the call at 09:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.