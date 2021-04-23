 Skip to main content

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Marathon Oil

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 9:50am   Comments
In Q4, Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) posted sales of $830.00 million. Earnings were up 5.46%, but Marathon Oil still reported an overall loss of $251.00 million. Marathon Oil collected $754.00 million in revenue during Q3, but reported earnings showed a $238.00 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Marathon Oil posted an ROCE of -0.02%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Marathon Oil is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Marathon Oil, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Marathon Oil reported Q4 earnings per share at $-0.12/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.2/share.

 

