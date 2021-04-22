County Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1650.00% year over year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $13,930,000 rose by 21.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,570,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

County Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $26.46

Company's 52-week low was at $17.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.78%

Company Profile

County Bancorp Inc is a US-based bank holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community-oriented business bank, servicing both business customers and individuals. It also provides banking and related financial service, including real estate lending, business services, and agricultural finance, to individual and corporate customers located within the United States. It operates in a single segment, which is community banking.