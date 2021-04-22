VeriSign: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 6.34% year over year to $1.33, which beat the estimate of $1.30.

Revenue of $323,621,000 rose by 3.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $323,450,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1439308&tp_key=7b0d40f9d3

Technicals

52-week high: $221.30

52-week low: $184.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.93%

Company Overview

VeriSign is the sole authorized registry for several generic top-level domains, including the widely utilized .com and .net top-level domains. Additionally, the company operates two of the world's 13 root servers that are used to route Internet traffic. In 2018, the firm sold off its security services business, signaling a renewed focus on the core registry business. VeriSign generates about 60% of its sales from the United States.