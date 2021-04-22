Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) - P/E: 0.3 Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) - P/E: 7.39 DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) - P/E: 3.72 Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) - P/E: 8.03 Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) - P/E: 9.33

Summit Midstream Partners has reported Q4 earnings per share at 4.97, which has increased by 2385.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.2. Its most recent dividend yield is at 14.71%, which has decreased by 9.2% from 23.91% in the previous quarter.

Equitrans Midstream looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.31, which has not changed since last quarter (Q3). Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.39%, which has increased by 1.23% from 7.16% in the previous quarter.

DHT Holdings has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.04, which has decreased by 87.1% compared to Q3, which was 0.31. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.35%, which has decreased by 12.65% from last quarter's yield of 16.0%.

This quarter, Global Partners experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.47 in Q3 and is now 0.27. Its most recent dividend yield is at 11.65%, which has decreased by 2.32% from 13.97% in the previous quarter.

Delek Logistics Partners saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.26 in Q3 to 0.94 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.53%, which has decreased by 4.15% from last quarter's yield of 13.68%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.